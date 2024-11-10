Chinese Automakers Begin Taking Over Abandoned Assembly Plants In Russia

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago, resulting in a number of Western brands pulling out of the country due to a mixture of sanctions and political pressure. This left a significant void in the market for everything from cars to fast food, but those spots have been filled in with domestic and international options.

One of the biggest winners appears to be Chinese automakers as Reuters is reporting that brands from the People’s Republic account for over 50% of new car sales in Russia. This booming demand has reportedly resulted in firms taking over plants that used to be owned by Western automakers.