Chinese Automakers Chery And British JLR Romance Heats Up - Could there Be A Merger In The Future?

Chery is about to take its assault on the UK car market to the next level as the Chinese automotive giant’s chairman, Yin Tongyue, has told Auto Express that the firm wishes to “become British” – a plan that could possibly involve an even closer relationship with Jaguar Land Rover.

“We need to be a British brand,” Mr Yin said in a roundtable interview at the firm’s headquarters in Wuhu, China. “In the future, I really want to have products designed in the UK, engineered in the UK and produced in the UK, but to sell worldwide.”