Chinese Automakers Exploit Poorly Written EU Tariff Rules - Flood The Market With Hybrids Instead Of EVs

In a bid to protect its car industry, as well as hit back at Chinese carmakers for receiving unfair subsidies from their government, the European Union has been imposing hefty tariffs on imported EVs from the People’s Republic since October 2024. However, Chinese brands are already looking to circumvent the tariffs as much as possible by setting up local production facilities and, at least for the time being, increasing their focus on hybrids. Hybrids sit in a relatively safe zone, since they’re only partially covered by the EU’s tariff system. Combined with the fact that they remain popular with European buyers, it’s no surprise that Chinese automakers are boosting hybrid imports at record levels.



