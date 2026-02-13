Chinese Automakers Fight Over Defunct Nissan-Mercedes Plant In Mexico

BYD and Geely are among three finalists competing to purchase a Nissan-Mercedes-Benz joint venture plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, according to a Reuters exclusive report. The plant, which has a production capacity of 230,000 vehicles per year, would give either Chinese automaker an instant manufacturing foothold in North America, bypassing years of regulatory delays that have stalled their greenfield factory plans in the country.

The third finalist is Vietnamese EV maker VinFast. The three were selected from a pool of nine companies that expressed interest, including Chinese automakers Chery and Great Wall Motor.