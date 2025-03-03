Chinese Automakers Focus On Middle East And Latin Markets After Being Locked Out Of The US

Even though US tariffs make Chinese-made cars as rare a sighting as snow in the desert over here, China’s automakers have managed to find enough buyers around the globe to propel the country past Germany and Japan as the leading exporter of passenger vehicles.

The growth has been exponential, with last year’s 4.7 million cars exported from China triple the amount of what it was in 2021. With BYD already surpassing Tesla in global sales (EVs and hybrids combined), analysts predict that Chinese automakers will soon overtake Volkswagen and Toyota.