Chinese Automakers MG Claims Range Extender Vehicles Can't Pass EU Emissions Standards

You might have heard of ‘Range Extender’ hybrids and wondered why they’re still not prevalent in Europe. In theory, they propose a near-compromise-free combination of EV-like electric range with a small ICE engine that can keep the batteries topped up – but, as MG’s boss of R&D has just explained, there’s a problem.

Qiu Jie told Auto Express: “It’s very difficult to make range extenders Euro 7 compliant. A range extender won’t pass Euro 7 [emissions regulations], but a PHEV will.” If this initially seems confusing, it has to do with how range-extenders work – and a quirk of the Euro 7 testing procedure that uncovers a gap in this type of powertrain’s eco-credientials.