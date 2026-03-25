Chinese Automakers MG Claims Range Extender Vehicles Can't Pass EU Emissions Standards

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:13:33 AM

Views : 580 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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You might have heard of ‘Range Extender’ hybrids and wondered why they’re still not prevalent in Europe. In theory, they propose a near-compromise-free combination of EV-like electric range with a small ICE engine that can keep the batteries topped up – but, as MG’s boss of R&D has just explained, there’s a problem. 
 
Qiu Jie told Auto Express: “It’s very difficult to make range extenders Euro 7 compliant. A range extender won’t pass Euro 7 [emissions regulations], but a PHEV will.” If this initially seems confusing, it has to do with how range-extenders work – and a quirk of the Euro 7 testing procedure that uncovers a gap in this type of powertrain’s eco-credientials. 


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Chinese Automakers MG Claims Range Extender Vehicles Can't Pass EU Emissions Standards

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