Chinese Automakers Prepare For An Onslaught Of Foreign Factories To Flood The Global Market

Chinese carmakers are building up overseas production capabilities, signaling a shift from their exports-based go-global strategy.

 
BYD rolled out its first Brazil-made passenger vehicle from its factory in Bahia state last week, marking a new milestone in its global expansion.
 
"From breaking ground to the first car rolling off the production line, it has only taken us 15 months.
 
"This achievement heralds a new chapter for BYD and sustainable transportation in Latin America," said BYD Executive Vice-President Stella Li.


