Chinese Automakers Want To Flood The US With Cheap EVs - Should We Let Them?

Fully-electric cars have a price problem in the U.S.; they simply cost too much. The high price of EVs is hurting adoption, and cheap Chinese EVs could exploit this problem, according to Axios. Chinese EVs could end up being the budget alternatives that the U.S. needs in order to accelerate the EV transition in the West. But these EVs need to be imported into and legally sold in the country first. That could prove to be difficult for a couple of reasons, starting with U.S.-China trade tensions that have persisted for the last few years. These tensions have placed 27.5 percent tariffs on China-built cars, and have encouraged the U.S. to decrease its dependency on Chinese supply chains by incentivizing EVs made domestically via federal tax credits.



