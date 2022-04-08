Chinese Battery Maker Puts Off New Plant After Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) is a massive electric car battery supplier that's based in China. We recently shared the news that CATL is considering building a battery factory in the US or Mexico to supply EV batteries for Tesla and Ford. However, people familiar with the matter suggest that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan may put plans on hold.



CATL is the largest EV battery producer in the world. It has been looking at plans to build future battery factories at a minimum of two locations in Mexico, which are both very near the Texas border. The company is also considering locations in the US. The battery maker has been checking out the locations and attempting to finalize negotiations and decisions to pave the way for a major announcement in the near future.



