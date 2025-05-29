Chinese Battery Swapping Stations Only Take 100 Seconds To Perform The Task

Tesla might have been the first automaker to flirt with the concept of battery swapping stations for its EVs, but it’s China’s top car manufacturers that have fully embraced it, running miles ahead of the competition. Nio is currently leading the charge in battery swap tech, with thousands of stations scattered across China and even a few popping up in Europe. Soon, battery-swapping will become even more commonplace in China. Just this week, Changan Automobile rolled out the first 1,000 units of its Oshan 520 sedan. Built with local taxi services in mind, these cars are significant for one reason: they’re the first to use CATL’s new Choco-SEB swappable battery packs.



