Chinese Battery Technology Will Allow 311 Miles Of Range To Be Added In Just 15 Minutes

The war on range anxiety continues, as more and more automakers unveil new battery packs that support ultra-fast charging. The latest to step up the game is Geely-owned Zeekr, with a new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that can add 311 miles (500 km) of range in just 15 minutes when plugged into a compatible charger.

The first model to benefit from the “Golden Battery” will be the Zeekr 007 electric sedan, followed by “several” other vehicles. Thanks to a charging capability of up to 500 kW, the battery of uknown capacity will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes, adding the afforementioned 500 km (311 miles) of range in the process. The new Tesla-rivaling sedan from China is based on the PMA2+ architecture which is a derivative of Geely’s SEA platform, and promises to offer up to 870 km (541 miles) of CLTC range.


