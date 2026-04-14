Chinese Beat The Americans To Another Innovation - In Car Crapper Gets Patented

Aito vehicles’ manufacturer Seres has officially been granted a utility model patent for an “in-vehicle toilet and vehicle,” with authorization announcement number CN224104011U. The patent, filed on April 22, 2025, was authorized on April 10, 2026, and currently remains in valid status, as reported by Sanyan Tech.

According to the patent abstract, the device consists primarily of a toilet body and a sliding rail assembly. The sliding rail assembly includes a fixed track installed on the upper portion of the toilet body, while the sliding track features a structure for connecting to the vehicle seat. When needed, the toilet can be pulled out from beneath the seat and pushed back for concealment after use, occupying minimal interior space.