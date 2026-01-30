Chinese Brand Chery To Set Up European HQ And Have JLR Build It's Cars

Chery has confirmed its plans to open a European headquarters in Liverpool. The move comes with the automotive giant on the brink of signing a deal with Jaguar Land Rover to build Chinese cars in the UK.

The announcement coincides with a visit by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Beijing, which is designed to bolster trading relations between the UK and China. Liverpool’s Labour Council Leader, Cllr Liam Robinson, welcomed Chery’s decision as “a huge opportunity”, stating that it will “bring some great, high-skilled, well-paid jobs to the city”.

At this stage, it’s not clear when Chery will open its new base in Liverpool. However, it does reinforce the rumours surrounding a deal between Chery and JLR which could see the former take advantage of spare capacity at JLR’s manufacturing plants.