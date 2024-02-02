Chinese Brand Denza's Taycan Slayer Caught In The Open

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:42 PM
Views : 590 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
Denza's new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo rivalling luxury electric shooting brake model has been spied in prototype form ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2024 Beijing motor show. Denza is operated by BYD (90%) and Mercedes-Benz (10%). Denza's new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo rivalling luxury electric shooting brake model has been spied in prototype form ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2024 Beijing motor show. Denza is operated by BYD (90%) and Mercedes-Benz (10%)@BYDCompany @MercedesBenz @Porsche pic.twitter.com/2VDQ5lhSRj— Greg Kable (@GregKable) February 2, 2024
Denza's new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo rivalling luxury electric shooting brake model has been spied in prototype form ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2024 Beijing motor show. Denza is operated by BYD (90%) and Mercedes-Benz (10%)@BYDCompany @MercedesBenz @Porsche pic.twitter.com/2VDQ5lhSRj— Greg Kable (@GregKable) February 2, 2024
Denza's new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo rivalling luxury electric shooting brake model has been spied in prototype form ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2024 Beijing motor show. Denza is operated by BYD (90%) and Mercedes-Benz (10%)@BYDCompany @MercedesBenz @Porsche pic.twitter.com/2VDQ5lhSRj
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news