Chinese Brand Denza's Taycan Slayer Caught In The Open

Denza's new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo rivalling luxury electric shooting brake model has been spied in prototype form ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2024 Beijing motor show.

Denza is operated by BYD (90%) and Mercedes-Benz (10%).






