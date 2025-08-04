Chinese Brand Mercedes Created Turns On It's Master In Europe

As Chinese automakers continue to test Europe’s appetite for newcomers, BYD is making a move to stake its claim in the premium segment. The company has officially launched its Denza brand in Europe, aiming to grow its footprint in the region and challenge established luxury manufacturers. The first model to hit European streets will be the Z9 GT, with sales expected to begin by the end of the year. Denza was originally formed as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz back in 2011. But despite the star power behind it, the brand struggled to gain traction, selling just 23,000 vehicles in its first decade. Mercedes-Benz began scaling back its involvement in 2022, reducing its stake to just 10 percent before fully exiting the partnership last year. Denza is now entirely under BYD’s control.



