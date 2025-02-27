Chinese Brands Account For Over 75% Of All EV Sales

It’s no secret that Chinese car manufacturers are leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicles (pun fully intended). What’s surprising, though, is that they’ve managed this without selling a single car in the United States, the world’s second-largest and most lucrative car market. So, how are they pulling it off? By focusing on just about every other major region instead.
 
According to recent data from Rho Motion, Chinese brands now command a staggering 76% share of the global EV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) market, thanks to aggressive expansions into new territories. In Europe, their market share varies by country, but they’ve made particularly strong gains in less developed markets around the world.


