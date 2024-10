The BYD Atto 3 SUV has just received the worst Euro NCAP score ever for one of its driver-assistance functions, with safety experts advising drivers to use it at their own risk.

In its latest batch of safety tests, Euro NCAP gave the BYD Atto 3’s ‘Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control’ system a ‘Not Recommended’ rating – the lowest grading it offers when it comes to testing driver-assistance systems and one that hasn’t been awarded until now.