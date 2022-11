A new Cadillac crossover has been revealed for the Chinese market called the GT4. Likely to be positioned between the XT4 and the XT5 in its lineup, sitting halfway between a crossover and a wagon in terms of segment, the new model is expected to launch next year.

From a design standpoint, the GT4 brings together a number of familiar Cadillac styling cues into a new shape. The wide grille, the thin headlights, and the sharp body lines all fall in line with the rest of the range.