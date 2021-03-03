Chinese Built Model 3 Vs The US Built Model 3 - WHICH One Has The Edge?

Ever since Tesla started manufacturing cars at its Shanghai Gigafactory in China, there have been reports about quality control, overall vehicle quality, feature availability, and much more. Are China-built Tesla Model 3 sedans really much different from those produced in the United States?



Tesla has been criticized for years for its inconsistencies related to quality, fit and finish, and its entire quality control situation. The automaker has made it clear that its made-in-China vehicles will showcase a new level of attention to detail. However, in China, it's not hard to produce a car that is higher quality than most local cars. The standards are much different in China than they are in the U.S. and Europe, though Tesla says the same quality that's being proven in China will also present itself in the company's upcoming Berlin- and Texas-based factories.









Read Article