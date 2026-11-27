The Nissan Terrano name is coming back on a boxy new SUV developed in China, and we’re getting an early look at it. The Terrano has been outed by images filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for homologation purposes, showing a car that sticks relatively close to the concept version revealed in April.

The filing includes all sorts of technical information, including details of powertrains. On that front, there’s a choice of a 2.3-litre diesel engine developing 185bhp, a 2.0-litre petrol with 251bhp or a plug-in hybrid based around a 2.0-litre petrol unit. A combined system output isn’t given, but the petrol component is known to produce 201bhp on its own, with the motor adding a punchy 264bhp.