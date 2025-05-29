Chinese Buyers No Longer Consider Tesla A Technology Leader

Tesla’s perceived lead in EV technology is under direct assault in China by domestic manufacturers in the world’s largest car market.

On Tuesday, investment bank UBS warned results from its annual global EV adoption outlook suggested BYD has supplanted Elon Musk’s brand as the best all-around choice for buyers—at least in the eyes of Chinese consumers it surveyed.

With its expansive range of EVs sold under two separately themed lines, Dynasty and Ocean, founder Wang Chuanfu’s carmaker has become the dominant force in the Chinese EV market, where it outsells Tesla by an order of magnitude.