It is normal for automakers to throw shade over their competition every so often. Elon Musk does this himself, poking fun at the Audi e-tron’s name or the fact that competitors’ specs are still comparable to Tesla’s original Model S. Volkswagen’s China division has done the same thing, with the local branch of the German automaker targeting Tesla during the debut and delivery event of the ID.4 in the country. VW China did not waste any time throwing some good old-fashioned shade towards Tesla, highlighting several points of criticism against the company in the ID. 4’s local debut. Volkswagen China mentioned Tesla’s inconsistent pricing, the Model 3 and Model Y’s lack of a front instrument cluster, uncomfortable seats, and unfriendly UI (among many) while promoting the ID.4.



Read Article