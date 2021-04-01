Chinese Buyers Rush Into Tesla Dealerships After Updated Prices

Tesla China’s Model Y vehicle seems to be attracting flocks of customers in local showrooms, days after the company announced the all-electric SUV’s updated prices.

Tesla China announced the domestically-made Model Y’s market debut in 2021, greeting the new year with another bang. 

A member of a local Tesla community forum posted a video of Giga Shanghai making Model Y display deliveries to showrooms last night. Tesla showrooms in China appear to be bustling amid the first days of 2021. Tesla owner-investor @ray4tesla shared photos of one local showroom teeming with people surveying Tesla’s vehicles, including the Model Y.



