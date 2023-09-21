Chinese Car Companies May Have To Partner With Or Buy Western Brands To Take Over Europe

China’s car industry is booming, and local brands are making bank at home, while also working hard on a plan to steal customers from Western brands in other countries. But a new study suggests simply trying to increase the number of cars it exports to regions like Europe won’t be enough to overcome a perception barrier that will limit sales growth in the West. And according to Jato, it’s predominantly developed Western countries that have a beef with Chinese cars. While Chinese buyers no longer see Western imports as superior, and those in many price-sensitive developing countries seem to have no problem switching their allegiance to Chinese brands, which can be 36 percent cheaper than a Toyota, Western consumers and governments in developed countries tend to see Chinese cars in a negative light.



Read Article