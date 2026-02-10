Chinese Car Sales Surge To Take 23% Of The UK Market In September

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:46 AM

Views : 1,492 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling new car in September – its second month at the top this year – as Chinese brands soared above European competitors.
 
The SUV previously topped the rankings in March, meaning it was the nation’s most popular model in the two most important months of the year for the new car market. March and September are historically the strongest months for sales because the age identifiers on numberplates change, encouraging buyers into cars whose plates show they are the latest on the roads. 
 


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Chinese Car Sales Surge To Take 23% Of The UK Market In September

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