Chinese Cars In The UK Are Proving Brand Loyalty Is A Myth

After last month’s new-car sales game was played out in showrooms across Britain, it’s commiserations and concern for some manufacturers, and congratulations and champagne for others. The results in March revealed vehicle registration lows and highs the likes of which I’ve never seen before, with a barely known start-up company somehow grabbing the top spot.

The Jaecoo 7, with a recommended retail price of £29,210, was Britain’s best-selling car last month. This extraordinary achievement is all the more remarkable when, 37 months ago, this now record-breaking company didn’t even exist.