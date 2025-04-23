Chinese Cars Take Months to Develop While West Automakers Take Years To Accomplish The Same Results

This can refer to a lot of things: the Chinese auto industry's short development cycles, or how quickly new models can show up, or just how quickly they can add new tech via over-the-air software updates, like Deepseek AI. When I first heard the term, I was astounded by the Li Auto L6. The car was unveiled right before the Beijing Auto Show. However, consumers didn’t have to wait at all; a stroll to the Li Auto dealership near my hotel revealed a brand-new L6 already there in the showroom, all set for customers eager to arrange financing. Welp, China’s done it again. Just weeks after its debut event and before the official first day of the Shanghai Auto show, another crossover was already in stores. This time, it is the Aito M8.



