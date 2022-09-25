Chinese Company SSC Shows Its FIRST Model. The SC01. STUD Or DUD?

Chinese EV start-up SSC (Small Sports Car) has revealed its first model - the two-seat SC01



What do you make of it?



STUD or DUD?















Chinese EV start-up SSC (Small Sports Car) has revealed its first model - the two-seat SC01



- L/W/H/WB: 4085/1820/1162/2500mm

- Weight: Approx 1300kg

- Dual e-motor, 4WD

- 320kW

- 500km range

- 0-100km/h: 3.9sec



Reveal video (in Chinese): https://t.co/NFcxoiw7WL pic.twitter.com/4n6wXvdYw8 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) September 26, 2022



