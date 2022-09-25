Chinese Company SSC Shows Its FIRST Model. The SC01. STUD Or DUD?

Agent001 submitted on 9/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:50:39 PM
Chinese EV start-up SSC (Small Sports Car) has revealed its first model - the two-seat SC01What do you make of it?STUD or DUD?Chinese EV start-up SSC (Small Sports Car) has revealed its first model - the two-seat SC01- L/W/H/WB: 4085/1820/1162/2500mm- Weight: Approx 1300kg- Dual e-motor, 4WD- 320kW- 500km range- 0-100km/h: 3.9secReveal video (in Chinese): https://t.co/NFcxoiw7WL pic.twitter.com/4n6wXvdYw8— Greg Kable (@GregKable) September 26, 2022
