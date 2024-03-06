Chinese Court Orders Shanghai Auto Show Protester To Pay Tesla For Deformation Damages

Tesla has emerged victorious in a legal battle in China against a woman who went viral after standing atop a Model during the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show while wearing a T-shirt that alleged ‘Brake failure.’ Ms. Zhang is obligated to issue a public apology and compensate Tesla with RMB 172,275 (approximately $23,800).

The woman’s protest at the show sparked headlines around the world. Ms. Zhang alleged that her father’s Tesla experienced brake failure, resulting in a multi-vehicle rear-end collision. In response to these accusations, Tesla promptly initiated legal action against her