Chinese Court Says Tesla Is Not At Fault In High Speed Fatal Crash

Tesla is not to blame for a fatal crash that involved a Model Y crossover, a Chinese court ruled earlier this week, according to local outlet Shanghai Securities News, quoted by Bloomberg.



The crash that happened in November of last year resulted in two deaths and three injuries after a white Model Y abruptly accelerated and drove at a high speed before crashing, as revealed by surveillance footage.



After the accident, a local influencer claimed on their Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) account that the crash was caused by a malfunctioning Model Y. Tesla sued the content creator, and now a court has ruled that the American automaker is not to blame.









