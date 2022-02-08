Chinese Drivers Angry That Driver Monitoring Systems Are Biased Against Them

You see, while previous versions of this gizmo used various sensors in the steering wheel, new ones rely strictly on cameras that read the driver’s face to see if they are paying attention to the road and if they are awake. In theory, the 2.0 variant should do a better job, but it doesn’t, at least not when it comes to certain cars made by XPeng.



A report from CarNewsChina, quoting Shine, reveals that a blogger reached out to his 300,000 social media followers last month, complaining that his vehicle issued frequent warnings from the monitoring system due to the less circular shape of his eyes.



