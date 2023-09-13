Chinese EV Company Goes On Hiring Spree But Rejects Former Tesla And Mercedes Applicants

Xiaomi could become the first tech giant to launch an electric vehicle built from scratch, with rival Apple to follow in its footsteps in 2025 or 2026. Huawei is also involved in the car manufacturing business, but the company works with traditional carmakers and supplies the software to power smart capabilities.

Xiaomi's first car could be called Modena, though previous reports indicated that the phone manufacturer refers to the project as MS11.

Modena is an Italian city with a long history in the automotive industry, as it served as the home location for several assembly plants, including for Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, and Pagani. It's unclear why Xiaomi uses Modena as the car's name and whether the company has worked with any of these Italian carmakers to develop its vehicle.