Chinese EV Exports Fall As More Governments Impose Tariffs To Stop The Flood Of Vehicles

It turns out the unstoppable rise of Chinese EV exports might not be so unstoppable after all. For Western carmakers fretting about the growing threat posed by a maturing Chinese industry, we’ve got some welcome news. Exports of EVs from the Asian country have dropped by almost one fifth.

The number of electric vehicles leaving the country was down by 18 percent to 92,625 in February compared with the same month in 2024. That’s according to numbers from China Customs crunched by the analysts at Bloomberg.







