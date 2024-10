China’s leading EV maker hit a milestone, selling over 400,000 vehicles for the first time last month. BYD just had its fourth straight month of record-breaking sales as its dominant run continued in September. Will it be enough to top Tesla for the global EV sales crown?

According to its latest filing, BYD sold a record 419,426 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in September. That includes electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).