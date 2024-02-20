Chinese EV Maker HiPhi Closes All Operations For At Least 6 Months

Six whole months. This is how long the HiPhi factory will remain inactive. The employees have received an internal memo that confirms the information that has been speculated in the Chinese media for the past few days.

The announcement stipulates that it is prohibited for anyone to enter the facility in Yancheng, north of Shanghai. Employees will not receive their January payment until the end of February. Meanwhile, the payment date for salaries from February 1 to February 18 is yet to be determined.

Furthermore, those who decide to remain with the company between February 18 and March 18 will receive 70 percent of their salaries. Following March 18, those who do not quit will only get a minimum wage salary.