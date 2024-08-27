Chinese EV Maker Slapped With 36% Tariff In The EU After Failing To Provide Subsidization Paperwork

A Chinese electric vehicle maker faces an especially harsh tariff compared with its peers.

The European Union said state-owned SAIC Motors, the Chinese partner of General Motors and Volkswagen, failed to cooperate with EU authorities and did not provide them necessary documentation.

Last week, the company was slapped with a 36.3% additional tariff on its cars because the EU accused it of benefiting from "unfair subsidization" and undermining European competition. SAIC also manufactures the MG brand of cars.

The amount was a revision from an even higher 37.6% tariff, which the Chinese EV maker disputed after it was assigned in June. The additional tariff will be applied on top of an existing 10% duty, which applies to all EVs imported from China.