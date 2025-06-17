Chinese EV Price Wars May Be Coming To An End

Electric vehicle prices in China have become so low, they’re practically tripping over themselves – and now the government is stepping in to say enough is enough. The push to cool the pricing chaos is gaining traction, and even BYD, one of the key players driving it, admits the current pace can’t last. However, whether they take action remains to be seen. With an endless lineup of new EVs in China now selling for less than a base-model Nissan Versa in the United States, concerns are growing. Investors are raising eyebrows, and regulators are stepping in. Earlier this month, government officials met with auto industry executives to urge an end to loss-leading sales strategies and aggressive price cuts.



