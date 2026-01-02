Chinese EV Sales In Mexico Soar Over 2000% In November

China’s domestic electric vehicle market is starting to show signs of slowing, and the country’s biggest automakers are looking to continue their growth by increasing their focus on exports. It certainly seems to be working, according to November's data shared by the Chinese government and reported on by Bloomberg. Last month, China exported 87% more EVs than it did in November 2024, reaching nearly 200,000 units. It has exported just shy of 2 million EVs in the first 11 months of 2025. Asia is still the number one destination for these China-built plug-ins, but other markets are seeing much more rapid growth.



