Chinese EV Sales Top 1 Million A Month

While the slowdown in EV sales growth has caused concern in the West, China continues to post positive results. According to a recent report, China has become the first country in the world to record over a million EV sales in a month, set in August. China’s EV growth is so far up 33 percent compared to last year. Meanwhile, in Europe, growth has turned negative for the first time, with the EU and the UK EV landscape recording -4 percent. The contraction in growth is attributed to several factors, including nations such as Germany ending their subsidies, while the EU’s trade restrictions imposed on Chinese EVs will likely have impacted things, too.



