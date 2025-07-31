Chinese EVs Are Taking Over Europe - Are We Smart To Keep Them Out Of The US Market?

While the electric-vehicle market in America is in complete turmoil (and honestly, the whole industry is too), it can be frustrating that global markets enjoy a growingly robust selection of reasonably priced and sized EVs.

Case in point: in Europe, it seems like things have come a long way. European manufacturers are starting to figure out how to make a desirable EV, and cars like the Renault 4 and 5 are critical darlings. But they also have to be, because Chinese EVs are making deeper and deeper inroads into European markets.

Like, really deep inroads. Today, we were sent some sales numbers from business intelligence firm JATO Dynamics. And they show that Chinese brands are growing a lot in Europe. Some brands are seeing a literal 100% jump in sales from 2024.