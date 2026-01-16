Chinese EVs Dominate European Crash Safety Testing In 2025

Electric cars surpassed their gas-powered rivals in Euro NCAP’s safety tests last year, proving that car companies are taking the EV transition seriously.

Widely regarded as Europe’s leading organization for crash safety testing, Euro NCAP evaluated over 100 new cars last year, putting them through rigorous tests to assess their ability to protect passengers, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users in a crash.

While most cars got the highly coveted five-star rating, it’s the details that matter, as Euro NCAP releases individual scores for four categories, with the lowest score indicating the final star rating. And it’s one thing to have a car with an 84% protection score for adult occupants, and another to drive a car that got 94%.