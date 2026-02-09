Chinese Filing Reveals 990HP Xiaomi YU7 GT Model

Xiaomi revealed the key specs of the upcoming YU7 GT in an MIIT filing, revealing a dual-motor configuration with 990 horsepower. This leaves room at the top for an even wilder three-motor Ultra variant with over 1,500 horsepower, matching the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the highly anticipated YU7 range-topper, which should provide supercar performance in the YU7 lineup. This was long rumored to be called YU7 GT instead of YU7 Ultra, which led me to believe an Ultra trim might still be on the roadmap. A recent filing with China's MIIT appears to confirm this theory.

Carmakers in China are required by law to publish details of their upcoming models, including pictures and specifications, so the public can voice objections if any arise. I am not very familiar with Chinese laws and regulations, but this appears to be a purely formal step before starting sales. However, it's a boon for car journalists who can see the juicy details about future models.