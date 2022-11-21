Chinese Government Leaks All New Lincoln Nautilus Design

The design of the new Lincoln Nautilus has emerged thanks to images published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Pictures show the newcomer will adopt a larger front grille like its little brother, the Corsair, and gain slimmer headlights and a more dramatic lower bumper treatment. The DRLs appear to flow into the grille, although it's unclear whether the entire strip is illuminated.

It appears as if the new Nautilus will be offered in China with three trim levels. The variant depicted below appears to be the sportiest of the lot, with black-painted wheels and a matching front grille. Other wheel designs will be made available, and one model will boast a more traditional chrome grille.