Chinese Government Stepped In And Helped Tesla Reopen Shanghai Gigafactory

Shanghai authorities helped Tesla transport over 6,000 workers and carry out necessary disinfection work to reopen its factory last month amid the city's lockdown, according to a letter that Tesla sent to local officials and seen by Reuters. The letter, dated May 1 and addressed to local authorities in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area, outlined the lengths to which the city went to help Tesla, indicating the U.S. automaker's importance to Shanghai as the city tries to restart business while curbing the spread of COVID-19. Tesla reopened its factory in Shanghai on April 19 after a 22-day stoppage, with state media widely covering the event.



Read Article