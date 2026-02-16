Chinese Government Tells Automakers To Stop Using Screens For Basic Functions - Go Back To Buttons

The Chinese MIIT intends to require physical control mechanisms for functions such as turning turn signals on/off, raising/lowering windows, and activating advanced driving assistance system. This new requirement is expected to be mandatory for only newly manufactured vehicles starting July 1, 2026.

In recent years, a theme among Chinese new energy vehicles is minimalistic cockpit design, with one of its characteristics being minimal presence of physical control buttons. Instead, a large central control screen houses most of the vehicle functions, and sometimes paired with co-pilot entertainment screen. This ubiquitous design was described by Geely’s VP as the “Chinese automotive industry is plagued by a trend of blindly following trends.”