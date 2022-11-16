Chinese Made Cars Are Becoming Some Of The Safest On The Road

We were used to seeing one- and two-star results from Chinese car models tested by safety agencies around the world, but those times are gone. At least judging by the past year’s crash-test results, Chinese carmakers have learned how to make safe cars.



It’s the same for many made-in-China products. What started as cheap knock-offs of established western products quickly became desirable and even improved on their models. The learning curve must have been steep, but the efforts paid off. This is how it went for electronics, computers, and now for cars, too. We saw Chinese models consistently achieving good safety scores in the past year, a marked improvement over the one-star test results from the past.



