Chinese Made Jetour T-X Offroader Debuts Looking Like A Defender-Bronco Lovechild

In a brand-specific event that took place in Fuzhou, China, Jetour revealed the T-X, a rugged off-roader with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The model is still in concept form but it previews the TX series of production SUVs that will follow in the future.



Design-wise the Jetour T-X is borrowing elements from popular off-roaders like the Ford Bronco (front end) and the Land Rover Defender (greenhouse, rear end). It comes with illuminated Jetour lettering on the grille, LED headlights, boxy fenders, blacked-out pillars, and A/T tires. The yellow accents and the roof rack with integrated LEDs enhance the concept’s adventurous style.



Read Article