Chinese Manufacturer CATL Debuts World's First Ultra Safe EV Platform

On Christmas Eve, CATL launched the Bedrock skateboard chassis, an ultra-safe EV architecture that will debut on a new model from the Avatr brand. The chassis integrates a structural battery pack and the high-voltage system in an ultra-safe design that can protect the battery even in a 120-kph (75-mph) crash. CATL claims the Bedrock chassis can enable over 1,000 km (621 miles) of cruising range.

Many people are concerned about the safety of lithium-ion batteries when switching to electric vehicles. Although battery manufacturers have improved safety, the battery pack remains vulnerable to physical damage in case of a crash or when the car hits road objects. This has sometimes led to battery fires, which, although rare, are notoriously difficult to extinguish.

CATL, the Li-ion battery market leader, has been working on improving EV battery safety, and its latest development offers a significant improvement in this area. The Chinese battery maker has used its know-how to design the Bedrock skateboard chassis, an ultra-safe EV chassis. The Bedrock chassis was unveiled in Shanghai on December 24 and promises to offer unprecedented protection in the case of a crash.