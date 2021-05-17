Chinese Media Outlets Apologize to Telsa After Pulling A CNN - Stories Based On Zero Facts Retracted

In a rather surprising turn of events, domestic auto media outlets in China have issued a public apology regarding their coverage of Tesla, particularly on the company’s alleged “brake failure” incidents, which were widely reported in recent weeks. According to the outlets’ apologies, reports about Tesla China’s “brake failure” incidents were simply rumors, and were backed by zero evidence. Retractions about questionable reporting surrounding Tesla China were shared late last week, suggesting that the EV maker may be putting in some serious effort to battle misleading media reports. Interestingly enough, the outlet that admitted to making up the incidents about Tesla’s “brake failures” also urged other media outlets to delete their false articles. It also pledged to stop spreading unfounded rumors in the future.





