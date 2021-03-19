Chinese Military Bans Tesla From Bases Due To Cameras It Can't Control

Tesla Inc. cars have been banned from Chinese military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles.



The order, issued by the military, advises Tesla owners to park their cars outside of military property, according to people familiar with the directive who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The ban, relayed to residents of military housing this week, was triggered by concerns that the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicles is collecting sensitive data via the cars’ built-in cameras in a way the Chinese government can’t see or control, one of the people said.





